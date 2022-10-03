MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department arrested a man after a woman was attacked Sunday, Oct. 7.

Jeremy Inman, 27, was arrested after deputies were called to the 1000 block of Petaluma Court for a possible stabbing. When officers arrived on scene, they found Inman was suffering from a wound.

Officers determined that Inman was not the victim and instead the aggressor. Police said Inman was cut after he got into an argument with a woman. The argument turned physical when Inman tried to strangle her.

Police believe the woman cut Inman in self-defense. Officers found scratch marks along the woman’s neck. Inman was charged with Domestic Violence Strangulation.