MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman is accused of stealing a young girl’s phone before telling her own daughter to fight the girl, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

Officers were called to Tally Court North on Saturday around 12:30 p.m. for a theft complaint. When officers arrived, they found that the victim, a 12-year-old girl, was standing outside her home when a woman and her daughter approached the victim.

The 32-year-old woman allegedly stole the victim’s phone and told her daughter, a 13-year-old, to fight the victim. After the fight, the woman and her daughter left the scene with the stolen phone. Police said this is an ongoing investigation.