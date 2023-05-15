MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman was taken to a hospital after she allegedly stole a truck and crashed it, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department.

Officers were called on Sunday around 2:30 p.m. for a traffic collision involving a stolen truck on the 100 block of Furr Street, between Old Shell Road and Springhill Avenue.

A live video was posted to Facebook in which you can see the stolen truck is seen smashed against the tree. The video shows the passenger and driver seat of the truck crushed in. Pieces of the truck are seen littered across the ground and one person is seen lying on a spine board with a neck brace on.

The woman involved was transported to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Officials said once the woman is discharged from the hospital she will be taken to Mobile Metro Jail.

The woman’s identity has not been released.