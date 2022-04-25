MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue Department confirmed a woman went into the Dollar General on Azalea Road and Government Boulevard started a fire inside the store Wednesday morning.

According to MFRD the fire was reported around 10:53 a.m. on Monday morning. When MFRD responded to the scene the fire was already out. The store suffered little damage while the Dollar General employees were able to put the fire out.

MFRD confirmed the suspect was detained by Mobile Police Department and investigators are on the scene interviewing witnesses and review the scene. No one was injured in the fire and this is still under investigation.