MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested after he entered a woman’s home, threatened her, and was stabbed by her, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Marcus Williams, 27, was arrested for a charge of domestic violence (battery), according to an MPD news release.

Officers were called to Infirmary Health on Saturday around 10:21 p.m. for a report of an assault. Upon arrival, they learned that a man, later determined to be Williams, had “forcefully entered” a woman’s home on the 200 block of First Court.

Williams allegedly grabbed the woman and threatened her, which led to her grabbing a knife and stabbing him in self-defense.

Williams was treated for his injury at the hospital before being taken to Metro Jail.