MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman is accused of stabbing her boyfriend during an argument Tuesday night, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

INCIDENT LOCATION:

Officers said they were called to the 2000 block of Murrell Lane around 9:45 p.m. When they arrived, officers found that the man’s girlfriend allegedly stabbed him.

Officers said the man hurt the girlfriend while trying to get control of the knife in self-defense. The victim did not have life-threatening injuries and the girlfriend left the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.