MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed early Saturday morning at home in Theodore.

According to Mobile Police, the suspect contacted the victim asking her to pick up her son from a home in the 6900 block of Cary Hamilton Road in Theodore at about 12:30 Saturday morning.

“When the victim arrived, the suspect attacked her with a kitchen knife causing a laceration to victim’s left hand and left bicep,” said the release.

Police say the victim drove herself to Providence Hospital in west Mobile for treatment. Police describe this as an active investigation and did not indicate any arrest has been made. No names have been released, but said the victim and suspect were both 30-year-old white women, according to the release. Police didn’t say what led up to the attack.