UPDATE: Mobile Police arrested a woman they say cut a Family Dollar employee who tried to stop her from stealing from the store on Dauphin Island Parkway.

Police said Takea Shackleford, 39, tried to walk out of the store with merchandise she had not paid for. Police said when a store employee tried to stop Shackleford, she cut the worker’s neck with a knife. Police said the victim is in “critical” condition at a hospital.

Police arrived at the Family Dollar at 2:13 p.m. and soon found Shackleford nearby. Shackleford was taken to Mobile County Metro Jail and charged with assault first degree and robbery first degree. Police said Shackleford will face additional charges, including two counts of leaving the scene of an accident, reckless endangerment, and theft of property, for a July 26 alleged theft at Walmart.

Police said Shackleford stole from the Government Boulevard Walmart. While driving away from the store, police said Shackleford hit two people in the parking lot.

UPDATE (3:44 p.m.): Mobile Police Department has a “subject in custody.”

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said a woman was stabbed at a Family Dollar on Dauphin Island Parkway Thursday.

Mobile police said the woman was transported to the hospital for an injury that was not life-threatening. It is unknown at this time if police have located the subject or made an arrest. We will update the story when more information is available.

