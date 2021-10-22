Woman sliced with box cutter during fight, Mobile police investigating

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman was cut with a box cutter during a late-night fight, and now Mobile police are investigating to find those involved.

Officers were called to Springhill Avenue near Lyons Park for an assault at 12:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22. Officers found a woman with a cut on her left arm. She says she was sliced with a box cutter earlier at Oaklawn Homes on Baltimore Street.

Detectives found out the victim and ‘several females’ were involved in a fight.

The victim was treated at a hospital as the investigation continues.