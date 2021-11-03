Woman slashes man with broken coffee mug, Mobile police say

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police say a woman attacked a man with a piece of a broken coffee mug during a domestic incident Tuesday evening.

Mobile Police Officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute on Michael Donald Avenue at about 7 p.m. on Nov. 2

Mobile Police determined that the man and woman had been arguing when the argument escalated to a fight. The detectives learned that the woman cut the man with a broken piece of a coffee mug, causing a laceration to his right forearm.

Crystal Arnold, 43, was arrested and charged with second-degree domestic assault. As of Nov. 3, Arnold is still in Mobile Metro Jail.