Woman slashes man with broken coffee mug, Mobile police say

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police say a woman attacked a man with a piece of a broken coffee mug during a domestic incident Tuesday evening.

Mobile Police Officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute on Michael Donald Avenue at about 7 p.m. on Nov. 2

Mobile Police determined that the man and woman had been arguing when the argument escalated to a fight. The detectives learned that the woman cut the man with a broken piece of a coffee mug, causing a laceration to his right forearm.

Crystal Arnold, 43, was arrested and charged with second-degree domestic assault. As of Nov. 3, Arnold is still in Mobile Metro Jail.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories