MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman sitting on her front porch at Oaklawn Homes in Mobile was shot Monday night, according to Mobile Police.

Police said the victim was sitting on her front porch when she heard gunshots ring out. When she stood up to run inside her home, she was grazed by a bullet.

Police arrived at about 7:55 p.m. and found the woman with a gunshot graze. The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police said she did not see a shooter. Police said this is an ongoing investigation.

A man was shot at Oaklawn on Oct. 25. Kelton Franks, 21, a suspect in that shooting, turned himself in to police on Nov. 3.