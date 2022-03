MOBILE, Ala., (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating a shooting at Duval Street where one person was injured.

On March 3, around 7: 41 p.m., officers were called to Duval Street for a report of a shooting. Officers confirmed that one woman was shot in the face, but her injuries are non-life threatening.

