MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating two homicides after they found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds and burns, and a man in a burning vehicle.
According to officials, at around 7:38 a.m. on Aug. 7, Mobile police and Mobile Fire-Rescue Department responded to the 2000 block of Osage Street, near St. Stephens Road, after they received reports of a woman who had severe burns and who had been shot multiple times. Paramedics transported the woman, 33, to a hospital where she later died of her injuries.
Officers and firefighters also found a car that was engulfed in flames at the location and firefighters were able to put it out. Once out, officers found a 48-year-old man who was dead.
Officials have not released the names of the victims and said they will once they notify next of kin.
This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile, Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama. Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.