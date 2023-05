MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman injured Friday night.

Officers went to the Quick Stop Gas station on North Broad Street a little before 11 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot while sitting in a car. She was driven to the hospital for her injuries.

Police tell us her injuries are non-life-threatening, and the investigation is ongoing.