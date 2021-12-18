Woman shot in ankle at Bay Oaks Apartments in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman is recovering after police say she was shot in the ankle while helping a friend Friday night. Mobile Police say a female victim was taken by private vehicle to Mobile Infirmary at about 11:15 Friday night after she was shot.

Police say the victim was helping her friend pack his things at Bay Oaks Apartments on Augusta Street. When they went outside, according to police, “the victim said she heard her friend fire his weapon in the ground near her —immediately followed by shots being fired from a distance. Detectives discovered the male friend saw three unknown males running from the scene.” Police describe this as an ongoing investigation.