MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating a shooting where a woman was shot while her home was burglarized.

Officers were called to the 3000 block of Center Road for a report of one shot March 22 at about 3 a.m. When officers arrived, they found one woman who was shot in her leg.

Officers determined that the woman was shot after a man entered her home, and demanded that she give him “his personal property,” according to a news release from MPD. The man then shot the woman in the leg.

The woman was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.