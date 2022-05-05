MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested a woman who they believe broke into her girlfriend’s home Wednesday, May 4.

Sarah Sewell, 43, was arrested after officers were called to the 500 block of Crawford Lane for a report of one person shot. When officers arrived, they determined that Sewell had been shot in her arm.

Sewell broke into her girlfriend’s home, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department. Police said a fight began after the break-in, and the girlfriend shot Sewell. Sewell was taken to a hospital and treated for her injuries, according to the release.

Sewell was charged with domestic violence 2nd degree, according to the Mobile County jail log.