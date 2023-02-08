PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Prichard Police Department have confirmed they are investigating a homicide after a woman was shot at a Chevron gas station Tuesday night.

Officials confirmed Destiny Watson, 23, died after she was shot at a Chevron station on St. Stephens Road. Officials with the Prichard Police Department and the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene when our crews arrived.

Crime scene tape was wrapped around the pumps and a Dodge car was inside of it. Officers were seen going in and out of the car but were not able to tell our crews much about its importance in the case.

WKRG News 5 has spoken with the victim’s mother. We will continue to update this story as we learn more.