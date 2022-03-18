MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Mobile Police Department arrested one man for a shooting that happened Thursday, March 17 at Knollwood Apartments.

Jermayne Doolittle, Jr., 19, was arrested for a shooting at an apartment at 1651 Knollwood Drive. Officers said the shooting happened after a man went to the apartment and demanded money from the victims.

The man then shot a woman in her leg. The woman was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to a news release from MPD.

The victim knew the shooter, and Doolittle was later arrested for the crime, according to the release.