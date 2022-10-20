MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police began investigating a shooting Wednesday night after being called to a local hospital about a gunshot wound victim. Police traced the incident back to Greentree Apartments.

Police said the gunshot victim was taken to the hospital by a personal vehicle. Police arrived at the hospital about 10 minutes before 9 p.m. Police said they know who the suspected shooter is, but the suspect fled the apartments before police arrived.

Greentree Apartments are located on Airport Boulevard near the intersection of Hillcrest Road. Police said the investigation is ongoing.