Woman shot at Eastwyck Apartments in critical condition

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 33-year-old woman is in critical condition after being shot at Eastwyck Apartments on Village Green Drive East, according to Mobile Fire-Rescue

It happened at about 6 p.m. Friday.

No other information was released. Mobile Police are investigating.

