SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Police identified the woman found shot and killed in Saraland over the weekend.

According to Saraland Police, the body of 25-year-old Lexas Breanna Evans of Mobile was discovered Saturday afternoon near Highway 45 and Waterall Drive.

Investigators identified 50-year-old Rico Washington as a person of interest. However, when they tracked him down off Shelton Beach Extension in Prichard, they say he was dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.