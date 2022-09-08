UPDATE (6:04 p.m.): Mobile County Sheriff Office Captain Paul Burch said a female shot her ex-girlfriend twice in the leg. WKRG is working to gather more information.
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A female was shot at the Popeyes in Semmes Thursday night, according to MCSO Captain Paul Burch.
The victim suffered “non-life-threatening injuries,” and the shooter is in custody, according to Burch. The shooting happened at the Popeyes at 7681 Moffett Road.
This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
