UPDATE (6:04 p.m.): Mobile County Sheriff Office Captain Paul Burch said a female shot her ex-girlfriend twice in the leg. WKRG is working to gather more information.

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A female was shot at the Popeyes in Semmes Thursday night, according to MCSO Captain Paul Burch.

The victim suffered “non-life-threatening injuries,” and the shooter is in custody, according to Burch. The shooting happened at the Popeyes at 7681 Moffett Road.

