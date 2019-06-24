Woman says her son and his friends were shot at while riding their bikes

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after three 8th graders say someone shot at them while riding their bikes last week.

It happened on Wednesday at the corner of Ginger Drive and Burma Road, according to one of the boys’ mothers.

Leigh Bailey says her son and his two friends were riding their bikes up the street last Wednesday around 4PM. “They had a car that was on Burma Road going past them slowly and they held a gun out at them and started shooting.”

Her son says the driver of a gray car fired nearly ten shots then drove off.

Thankfully, none of the kids were hurt. “They were really nervous. It frightened them so badly.”

Bailey says as soon as she got word of what happened, she called Mobile Police.

Mobile Police confirms it responded to a disorderly conduct call in the area that afternoon but no arrests were made.

Worried and frustrated, Bailey headed out to the intersection. That’s where she found fresh paintballs. However, she and the boys aren’t sure that’s what was fired in their direction.

“To allow my children to ride in my neighborhood on their bikes, i would think they’re going to be safe. We’re in the neighborhood, but then an incident like this occurs, when a gun is pointed out of the window, it’s a drive by shooting. And no matter what kind of gun it is, it should be taken seriously,” said Bailey.

Police say no report was filed but they did search for a suspicious gray car in the area.