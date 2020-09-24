Woman says cemetery owners refuse to remove tree, told her to drive over graves

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A tree downed from Hurricane Sally now blocks the entrance to Wolf Ridge Cemetery. A woman with loved ones buried there told WKRG News 5, the owners are refusing to remove it.

Angela Hurst regularly goes to Wolf Ridge Cemetery. She explained, “This is my time to get to come and sit at my Mom’s grave and talk to my Mom. Along with my Grandparents. My Dad is here. I have great-nephews, babies, that are here.”

Lately, she told WKRG News 5, she’s been going more often. Hurst said, “Our mom passed away this March the third this year is when we removed her from the ventilator.”

Hurst said her Mom was her rock, so when she went to see her, and instead was met with a massive tree, she called the cemetery’s owners for help. “They didn’t have the funding to do it, is what she told me, and that maybe the City would do it,” said Hurst.

She said the City of Mobile will not help because the tree is on private property. Hurst said the owners told her instead to drive on the other side of the cemetery, but there are graves in the path.

She said, “And my Momma would have torn our backsides up if we told her we was going to drive across somebody’s grave.”

She wants the tree removed not only for her family, but for all the others who cannot get through to their loved ones. “If y’all can help me get this moved, please do,” said Hurst.

WKRG News 5 called the number listed for Wolf Ridge Cemetery and left a message, but got no answer. The cemetery dates back to the mid-1800’s. Click HERE to learn more about its history and who is buried there.

