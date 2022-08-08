Users say they’ve experienced issues when launching games, apps and network features on both PS4 and PS5, among other problems. (Getty Images)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after a woman was robbed at gunpoint Friday, Aug. 5 at an apartment complex off Pleasent Valley Road.

Mobile police were called to The Retreat at Pleasant Valley Apartments for a possible home invasion. Investigators determined that two men entered her apartment through an open door and “held her at gunpoint,” according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department.

The men took several purses, a gold chain and a PS5 console, according to the release. The pair left before officers arrived on the scene. Mobile Police will continue to investigate the robbery, which happened around 10:13 p.m.