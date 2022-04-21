MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating a robbery that happened Thursday morning at a Greyhound Bus Station.

Officers were called to the station at 2507 Government Street around 3:20 a.m. for a report of a robbery. Officers determined that the robbery happened while a woman was walking to a nearby restaurant with another person.

A man drove up to the pair in a vehicle and demanded the woman hand over her purse. The woman was robbed at gunpoint, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department.

No one was injured during the robbery, according to the release on April 21.