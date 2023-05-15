MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said 60-year-old Sandra Howard turned herself into Metro Jail Sunday. She is responsible for stealing a bird from B&B Pet Stop on May 7, according to police.

The bird was reported stolen to police a day later. Police said an employee told officers Howard took the bird out of its cage and hid it inside her purse without paying.

Police said the bird was returned to the store unharmed on May 9. Howard turned herself in on May 14.

Howard is charged with third-degree theft of property. She was booked into Metro Jail at around 2:57 p.m. on released about an hour later.