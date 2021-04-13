Woman rescued from burning home in midtown Mobile, taken to the hospital

Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WRKG) – Mobile Fire-Rescue says a woman was rescued from a burning home in midtown late Monday night.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. at a home on Silverwood Street.

Mobile Fire-Rescue says a woman was rescued from a bedroom in the back of the home and taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries and smoke inhalation.

Officials say a firefighter was also hurt while working to put out the flames.

The damage was isolated to the upper levels of the home and the attic.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

