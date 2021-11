MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police responded to a report of a burglary Nov. 23 at Oak Tree Apartments.

Police say two women broke into another woman’s apartment after trying an unlocked door.

One woman pepper sprayed the victim in her face while the other stole her wallet, according to a news release from the Mobile Police department.

Both women got into a vehicle and left, according to the release.

Police are investigating the possible burglary.