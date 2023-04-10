MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman was arrested Saturday after she shot a gun and fabricated the story, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

The release said officers were called to Nana’s Kitchen and Catering on Springhill Avenue Saturday after they received a report about a person shooting a gun. When they arrived at the business they spoke to Latyia Williamson, 28, who was accused of shooting the gun.

Williamson told police that a driver tried to hit her due to a previous argument. That is when Williamson said she fired the gun.

Officers watched the surveillance video and found the driver never tried to run over Williamson. Williamson was arrested and charged with shooting into an unoccupied vehicle.