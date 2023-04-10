MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman was attacked and robbed while attempting to leave a dollar store in Mobile, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

Officers were called to the Dollar Tree on Dauphin Island Parkway Sunday at 3:20 p.m. for reports of a robbery. When they arrived, officers found that a woman was leaving the store when a woman she did not know assaulted her.

The release said the victim was then attacked by four other women and a man whom she knew. She was punched, kicked, and her purse was stolen during the assault. The suspects had fled the scene before officers arrived. This is an ongoing investigation.