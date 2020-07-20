Woman killed in weekend accident on I-65 was a 19-year veteran of Saraland PD

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The woman who lost her life in a traffic accident on I-65 this weekend was a 19-year veteran of the Saraland Police Department.

Amberley Payton worked as a jail/dispatcher from 2001-2020. A Facebook post from the Saraland Police Department says, “This is such a huge loss for our department. Amberley was very dedicated to her job and meant so much to everyone she worked with. Please continue to keep the Payton family and our department in your prayers!”

Payton was driving a Nissan Altima on Northbound I-65 between Moffett Road and Hwy. 45 near Butler Ave. when she lost control. Police say she struck the center wall and rolled over, succumbing to her injuries.

LATEST STORIES