Woman killed in Thursday night crash on I-10 in Theodore

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency have released the name of a woman killed Thursday night in a deadly crash in Theodore. Here is the news release from ALEA:

 A single-vehicle crash at approximately 6:48 p.m. Thursday, Feb.11, has claimed the life of an Irvington woman.  Thelma L.  Johnson, 44, was killed with the 2013 Hyundai Genesis she was driving left the roadway and struck a utility pole.  Johnson was pronounced deceased on the scene.  The crash occurred on Interstate 10 east near the 13-mile marker, 2 miles west of Mobile.  Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

