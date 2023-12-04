MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman found dead after a Friday morning car crash on Ann Street has been identified by her family members, News 5 has learned.

The accident happened at 7:49 a.m. Friday near Elmira Street, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Tamichael Brown was found inside a crashed car with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said Brown was a passenger in the car.

The driver of the car, a 21-year-old man, was ejected from the car during the crash, according to police. He was taken to a local hospital with severe injuries.

Police have not said whether Brown died from the crash or the gunshot wound.

