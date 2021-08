MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- The 2021 school year is underway. In a lot of cases, children from families of faith will head into largely secular institutions. We’re talking with John Breland with SouthCoast Church. What do you pray for as the school year begins?

Guest: I don’t think anything changes, certainly that we pray over our kids, certainly for health, for protection, safety is something I think goes without saying. Regardless of where we are, people need Jesus, we believe He’s the answer to the world’s problems. I believe, especially for the younger students going back, depending on what they’ve heard there’s a lot of anxiety and fear and I’ve been preaching for a year and a half over COVID, faith over fear. The best antidote for a fearful world is a young person full of faith. I would pray that they would be full of faith as they go back into the classroom and as they interact with other students for me those are huge things to pray about.