MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman was allegedly kidnapped from her apartment by her ex-boyfriend after he broke in and shot at her, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

Officers were called to Oak Ridge Apartments on Saturday just before 7 a.m. for a report of a domestic complaint. The woman told officers that her ex-boyfriend had broken into her apartment armed with a gun.

The ex-boyfriend allegedly fired a shot at her and demanded she leave with him. The woman was then “subjected to multiple physical assaults” and was threatened.

The man then took the woman to an unknown location, but she was able to get away from him. MPD said this is an ongoing investigation.