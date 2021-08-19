Woman involved in Creola shooting between her husband and boyfriend arrested

CREOLA, Ala. (WKRG) — The woman connected to Sunday’s Creola shooting has been arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

Tracy Reeves, whose boyfriend was hospitalized after her husband shot him, showed up at the office for an interview about the shooting appearing under the influence, says Captain Burch of the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

Reeves agreed to be searched. Deputies found one gram of methamphetamine.

MSCO says they are still actively investigating her role in Sunday’s shooting.

Sunday’s shooting was inside of Reeve’s home after she told her husband there was an intruder in their home and a shooting then transpired. The alleged intruder happened to be Tracy’s boyfriend who had been living inside the home without the husband’s knowledge.