MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman was almost robbed while sitting in her car on Collins Street on Sunday afternoon until another woman stepped in.

Officers were called to the 400 block of Azalea Road Sunday at 4:30 p.m. for a report of an incident on the 100 block of Collins Street. A woman told officers that a man she did not know walked up to her while she was in her vehicle and demanded her purse, according to the Mobile Police Department.

INCIDENT LOCATION:

At first, the woman refused. The man then pulled out a gun and demanded it again. Another woman then intervened and was able to pull the man away.

Police said the victim was not harmed, and nothing was stolen. This is an ongoing investigation.

ALSO ON WKRG.com: Cailee Knight murder suspects held without bond, Mobile County DA says