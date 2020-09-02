Woman indicted for homicide by vehicle in 2019 Theodore crash

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman has been indicted for homicide by vehicle after a man died in a two-vehicle crash last year.

State troopers say 34-year-old Shaquatta Bush was involved in a deadly crash in Theodore last year at the intersection of Bellingrath and Half Mile road. Troopers say Bush hit a car with two people in it. The driver, 80-year-old Bruce Thompson of Mobile, died. The passenger, Lawrence Wilson of Irvington, survived.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories