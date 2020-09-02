Woman indicted for homicide by vehicle in 2019 Theodore crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman has been indicted for homicide by vehicle after a man died in a two-vehicle crash last year.

State troopers say 34-year-old Shaquatta Bush was involved in a deadly crash in Theodore last year at the intersection of Bellingrath and Half Mile road. Troopers say Bush hit a car with two people in it. The driver, 80-year-old Bruce Thompson of Mobile, died. The passenger, Lawrence Wilson of Irvington, survived.

LATEST STORIES