MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested a woman after they saw her hit a person with a vehicle.

Irma Ahmetovic, 26, was arrested after officers saw her hit someone with a vehicle after the two got into a fight. On Feb. 13 at about 3:13 p.m., officers were called to Barrington Park Apartments at Cottage Hill Road after they received a complaint at the apartment complex.

When officers arrived, the victim and Ahmetovic were arguing about “the ownership of a vehicle,” according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department. The argument escalated after Ahmetovic alledlgey hit the victim with a vehicle and tried to drive away from the scene. Officers were on scene when the person was struck.

Ahmetovic was charged with assault, attempting to elude, two counts of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.