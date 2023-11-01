MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman was arrested Tuesday after she allegedly hit her husband during an argument, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Police said they arrested Bianca Stanley, 54, after being called to Bexley Ridge Apartments around 7:30 p.m.

The call came to officers as a domestic complaint. During their investigation, officers said, they found that Stanley and her husband had gotten into an argument, during which she hit him.

The man was taken to the hospital and treated for his non-life-threatening injuries, an MPD news release stated.

