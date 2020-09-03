MPD: Woman hit by vehicle after exiting car due to tire blowout

Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning after exiting her vehicle to examine a tire blowout on her car on I-10 westbound near Rangeline Road.

After the tire blowout, the victim hit the retaining wall. Her vehicle was left in the travel lance and upon exiting her vehicle as she was standing in the emergency lane an approaching vehicle tried to avoid colliding with the car but struck her instead.

She was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

