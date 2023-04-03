UPDATE (5:32 p.m.): Mobile Police said it was a 54-year-old woman who was hit by the 18-wheeler at the intersection of Moffett Road and Western Drive.

Police said the woman was transported to the hospital with “serious injuries.”

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department confirmed a pedestrian was hit by an 18-wheeler near Moffett Road Monday afternoon. The woman was transported to the hospital with “non-life-threatening” injuries.

Police said the 18-wheeler was making a right turn, while the woman was trying to cross the road.

This remains an ongoing investigation. No further details are available at this time.