MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A release from the Mobile Police Department said a woman physically assaulted another woman before stealing her wig. Tierra Hollis, 21, is accused of assaulting a woman Thursday.

Officers were called to Baltimore Apartments on May 4 at 12:40 p.m. for a report of a robbery. When they arrived, the victim told officers a woman she knew came up to her while she was sitting in her car. After getting into an argument, the woman “physically assaulted” her, removed her wig and ran from the scene.

The release said officers found Hollis in a nearby apartment and was taken into custody. She was charged with robbery.