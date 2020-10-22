Woman gets creative to stop political sign stealers in west Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’ve heard of political yard signs being stolen, but one endorsing no candidate was taken from a woman’s front yard in west Mobile. Now she’s getting creative, making a new sign she thinks thieves will think twice about before stealing.

Carol Mason said, “Hurricane Sally took one of them and then somebody took the other one over this last weekend.”

The new, DIY sign is the third one for Mason. She said, “And I’ve heard about people taking Trump signs, Biden signs, this is party neutral, but somebody stole the other one anyway.”

She looked into ordering a new one. “It wouldn’t have been here until the 30th, which was what three days before the election, so I took it into my own hands and I went into my garage, found out what I had on hand, and I just made my own,” Mason said.

Seeing no other option, she set up her easel and got to work. She said, “I built this out of luan board and used lag bolts to put it in the pole, and it’s going to be challenging to take this one.”

The words on the sign may give you a laugh, but Mason said the message is important. She said, “No matter what your opinion is, you have the right to express it, and nobody has the right to silence you by either yelling in your face or taking your sign.”

Mason also moved her security camera focusing it on the sign. If anyone does try and pry it out of her front yard, they’ll be caught on camera.

