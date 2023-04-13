MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County jury found a woman guilty of manslaughter Thursday in connection to a 2020 shooting in Semmes, according to a release from the Mobile District Attorney’s Office.

Amanda Moberly shot and killed Steven Warren McManus, her boyfriend, on Hi Wood Circle West in May 2020.

Moberly was arrested on a murder charge. Captain Paul Bruch with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting was connected to a domestic dispute and McManus was shot several times.

Moberly will be sentenced on May 18, according to the DA. Manslaughter is a Class B felony. She is facing between two to 20 years in prison.