UPDATE (10:12 p.m.): WKRG spoke with a witness, who recounted his experience Tuesday night.

“So I jumped the fence because the neighbors said there might be someone inside and when I did I could see flames at the French doors in the back,” said Andrew Potts. “I opened the French doors, grabbed the garden house and tried to start putting out the fire. There was no way I could enter because the smoke billowing out.”

Potts also said he continuing to put out “what he could in the doorway” until Mobile Fire-Rescue got on scene.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue confirmed a woman believed to be in her 70’s was found dead inside an apartment during a fire at the Stone Ridge Apartments on Grant Street Tuesday night.

MFRD said they received a call at around 7:56 p.m. and found flames inside the breezeway. They were told the woman was trapped inside an apartment. Firefighters pulled the woman out and she was deceased.

MFRD said it is not clear if the woman was dead before or after the fire. The Mobile Police Department is investigating the cause of death.

MFRD is currently investigating the cause of the fire. No other details are available at this time.

WKRG has a team on scene working to learn more. This story will be updated.