MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said the woman who veered off the road and struck M&A Studios Wednesday afternoon ran away from the scene, according to a department news release.

Police said there were no injuries to anyone involved at the business, including owner Michael Nall. The woman left the crash site before MPD officers responded to the scene.

Nall says the driver crashed into the most expensive area of the building, containing equipment worth between $40,000 to $50,000. Per MPD, this is an ongoing investigation.