MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman found her car Monday night after it was reported stolen from a mechanic shop, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

Mobile Police said a woman approached one of their officers Monday night around 10:45 p.m. saying she had spotted her stolen car in a parking lot on Inn Road. The officer found a woman near the car and began an investigation.

During the investigation, officers found that the car had been taken from Transmission Magicians where the owner left it with the key inside for repairs. The release said surveillance video confirmed that the woman near the car was the subject involved.

Chelsea McLamore, 20, was arrested and charged with theft of property.